Fire at the newly renovated MET

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 17 2022 10:39 AM

Firefighters respond to the fire at the newly renovated Metropolitan Theater at Lawton in Manila on Friday. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire that started at 8:41am and reached the second alarm before it was put under control. 

