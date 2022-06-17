Home > News MULTIMEDIA Fire at the newly renovated MET ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 17 2022 10:39 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Firefighters respond to the fire at the newly renovated Metropolitan Theater at Lawton in Manila on Friday. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire that started at 8:41am and reached the second alarm before it was put under control. Read More: fire MET Metropolitan Theater Manila firemen /video/business/06/17/22/startup-says-its-ai-can-help-in-financial-inclusion/entertainment/06/17/22/charo-santos-joins-cast-of-ang-probinsyano/overseas/06/17/22/russia-has-strategically-lost-ukraine-war-uk-armed-forces-chief/business/06/17/22/elon-musk-sued-for-258-b-over-dogecoin-support/video/news/06/17/22/ilang-food-delivery-riders-sa-kalsada-na-nagpapahinga