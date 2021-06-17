Home > News MULTIMEDIA EDSA traffic problem solved? Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 17 2021 07:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pedestrians, wearing face shields which are no longer mandatory in outdoor settings, use a crosswalk as traffic builds up along EDSA in Quezon City on Thursday. President Rodrigo Duterte in an interview earlier this month claimed his administration has already solved traffic congestion in the capital region’s main thoroughfare as restrictions on movement remain more than a year since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. Duterte says face shields should only be worn in hospitals Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 face shield traffic traffic congestion EDSA EDSA traffic /news/06/17/21/ilang-diskarte-sa-edsa-habang-may-pandemya-nagpasama-pa-ng-trapiko/news/06/17/21/facebook-labels-ptv-facebook-as-philippines-state-controlled-media/spotlight/06/17/21/apple-daily-the-hong-kong-tabloid-that-dared-to-challenge-china/news/06/17/21/bicol-naghigpit-kasunod-ng-pagtaas-ng-mga-kaso-ng-covid-19/news/06/17/21/ph-us-biosafety-security-program-agricultural-pathogen-june172021