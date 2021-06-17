MULTIMEDIA

'Babaylans' perform ritual during ADB meeting

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD), dressed as ‘babaylans’ or local shamans, perform “cleansing rituals” as a form of protest in front of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Ortigas City on Thursday while the bank is hosting the annual Asia Clean Energy Forum (ACEF 2021). The protest called on the ADB and other financial institutions to end fossil fuel financing and to phase out use of pollutive fossil fuels.