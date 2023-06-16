Preparing for possible lahar flow

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Preparing for possible Mayon lahar flow Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 16 2023 02:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers scoop water from a backhoe at a dike construction site in the Guinobatan area in Albay. Workers rush to complete a section of the dike as they anticipate possible lahar flow from Mayon Volcano. NDRRMC: 20,000 people evacuated due to Mayon Volcano unrest Read More: Mayon Volcano Lahar flow Guinobatan Albay /news/06/16/23/muntinlupa-judge-inhibits-from-de-lima-drug-case/sports/06/16/23/why-la-tenorio-is-grateful-to-zanjoe-marudo/entertainment/06/16/23/mark-leviste-accompanies-kris-aquino-in-los-angeles/entertainment/06/16/23/lyric-video-for-angela-kens-single-dambana-released/entertainment/06/16/23/watch-ateez-in-action-packed-mv-for-bouncy