Preparing for possible Mayon lahar flow

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 16 2023 02:44 PM

Preparing for possible lahar flow

Workers scoop water from a backhoe at a dike construction site in the Guinobatan area in Albay. Workers rush to complete a section of the dike as they anticipate possible lahar flow from Mayon Volcano. 

