MMDA bike repair station at Edsa-Quezon Avenue

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 16 2022 11:54 AM

The Metro Manila Development Authority inaugurates its motorcycle and bike repair station at Edsa-Quezon Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday. The motorcycle and bike repair station, which can be used by motorcycle and bike riders for free, will be open from 5AM until 9PM daily. 
 

