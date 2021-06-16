Home > News MULTIMEDIA Finally allowed out Jonathan Cellona, ABS, CBN News Posted at Jun 16 2021 05:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Senior citizens gather at a salon inside the Tandang Sora Market in Quezon City on Wednesday. The COVID-19 task force has recently allowed fully vaccinated senior citizens to go out even for non-essential activities in areas under MGCQ and GCQ after more than a year of stay-at-home orders. COVID-19 task force lifts stay-at-home rule for fully vaccinated seniors in some areas Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 GCQ senior citizens stay-at-home orders multimedia multimedia photos /sports/06/16/21/boxing-fury-vows-knockout-after-wilders-silent-treatment/life/06/16/21/over-2000-medical-frontliners-get-bts-meal-ahead-of-ph-launch/life/06/16/21/over-2000-medical-frontliners-get-bts-meal-ahead-of-ph-launch/news/06/16/21/vfa-cornerstone-philippines-us-alliance/sports/06/16/21/new-one-fighter-pacatiw-describes-his-fighting-style-as-like-dancing