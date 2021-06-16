Finally allowed out

Home  >  News

Jonathan Cellona, ABS, CBN News

Posted at Jun 16 2021 05:06 PM

Senior citizens gather at a salon inside the Tandang Sora Market in Quezon City on Wednesday. The COVID-19 task force has recently allowed fully vaccinated senior citizens to go out even for non-essential activities in areas under MGCQ and GCQ after more than a year of stay-at-home orders. 

 

