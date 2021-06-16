MULTIMEDIA

New attraction at Manila's 'dolomite' beach

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) personnel, together with some bloggers, check out the newly installed rock garden at the dolomite beach near the U.S. embassy on Roxas Boulevard in Manila City on Wednesday. Despite criticisms from certain sectors, the beautification project continues and is expected to be finished by the third quarter of the year, according to officials.

