Mandaluyong vaccinates members of A5 priority group

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 16 2021 11:01 PM

A resident reacts after receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. Some cities have started inoculating indigent residents with vaccines made by Pfizer as part of the prioritization framework of the World Health Organization. 

