Mandaluyong vaccinates members of A5 priority group
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 16 2021 11:01 PM

A resident reacts after receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. Some cities have started inoculating indigent residents with vaccines made by Pfizer as part of the prioritization framework of the World Health Organization.

San Juan, Mandaluyong start vaccinating indigent residents vs COVID-19