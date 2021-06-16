Home  >  News

Taking a sweet stroll

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 16 2021 11:16 PM

A couple wearing face masks and face shields walk around a mall in Taguig on Wednesday, the first day of the General Community Quarantine “with some restrictions” in Metro Manila and Bulacan which will continue until June 30. A Department of Health official on Wednesday said face shields may be removed outdoors to avoid accidents but reiterated that these must still be worn in closed spaces as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. 

