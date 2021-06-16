Home > News MULTIMEDIA Taking a sweet stroll Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 16 2021 11:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A couple wearing face masks and face shields walk around a mall in Taguig on Wednesday, the first day of the General Community Quarantine “with some restrictions” in Metro Manila and Bulacan which will continue until June 30. A Department of Health official on Wednesday said face shields may be removed outdoors to avoid accidents but reiterated that these must still be worn in closed spaces as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. People can remove face shields when outdoors: Health official Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 face mask face shield mall GCQ multimedia multimedia photos /business/06/16/21/duterte-hiniling-sa-kongreso-na-unahin-ang-mga-panukala-para-sa-reporma-sa-buwis/life/06/16/21/the-hungry-syrian-wanderer-ganap-nang-filipino-citizen/video/business/06/16/21/ph-shares-post-slight-losses-as-imf-slashes-phs-2021-growth-forecast/video/news/06/16/21/palace-claims-icc-request-on-ph-drug-war-probe-based-on-hearsay/video/news/06/16/21/research-group-average-daily-covid-19-cases-in-ncr-fell-13-percent