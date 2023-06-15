MULTIMEDIA
Mayon's unrest continues
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 15 2023 08:18 PM
People watch and pass by as Mayon Volcano continues its unrest in Daraga, Albay on Thursday. Some 17,000 people living near Mayon have moved to evacuation centers, according to the Albay local government, with an additional 33,000 more residents forced to flee should the alert level be raised to Level 4.
