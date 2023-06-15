Home > News MULTIMEDIA Earthquake felt in Manila Jam Sta Rosa, AFP Posted at Jun 15 2023 11:25 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People evacuate the Manila Police District headquarters after an earthquake was felt in Manila on Thursday. A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit near Calatagan, Batangas at 10:19 a.m. on according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, Read More: earthquake evacuation Manila Police District 6.2 magnitude /news/06/15/23/17000-flee-homes-as-mayon-unrest-continues/life/06/15/23/joel-cruz-opens-up-about-challenge-of-having-8-kids/entertainment/06/15/23/pokwang-may-feelings-pa-nga-ba-kay-lee-obrian/life/06/15/23/ph-in-top-8-of-miss-intl-2022-natcos-competition/life/06/15/23/miss-intercontinental-cindy-obeita-announces-pregnancy