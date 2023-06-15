Home  >  News

Earthquake felt in Manila

Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

Posted at Jun 15 2023 11:25 AM

Earthquake felt in Manila

People evacuate the Manila Police District headquarters after an earthquake was felt in Manila on Thursday. A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit near Calatagan, Batangas at 10:19 a.m. on according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology,

