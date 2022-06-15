Transition to 100% renewable energy sought

MULTIMEDIA

Climate activists call for shift to 100% renewable

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Climate activists stage a lightning rally in front of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. The protesters urged participants of the 2022 Asian Clean Energy Forum (ACEF), held June 14-17, to push for the transition to 100% renewable energy before 2050.



