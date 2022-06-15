Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Climate activists call for shift to 100% renewable

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 15 2022 03:44 PM

Transition to 100% renewable energy sought

Climate activists stage a lightning rally in front of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. The protesters urged participants of the 2022 Asian Clean Energy Forum (ACEF), held June 14-17, to push for the transition to 100% renewable energy before 2050.

 


 

Read More:  ADB   2022 Asian Clean Energy Forum   climate change   renewable energy   energy   protest   protest action   climate activists  