Transition to 100% renewable energy sought

MULTIMEDIA Climate activists call for shift to 100% renewable George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 15 2022 03:44 PM Climate activists stage a lightning rally in front of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. The protesters urged participants of the 2022 Asian Clean Energy Forum (ACEF), held June 14-17, to push for the transition to 100% renewable energy before 2050. Renewable energy, bakit sagot sa mataas na presyo ng kuryente? PH should focus on climate-proofing economy: expert