Pamalakaya group questions fish importation

Fishermen question fish importation from China
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 15 2022 01:20 PM
Members of Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) hold a protest at the Department of Agriculture headquarters in Quezon City on Wednesday, to decry the importation of 38,000 metric tons of fish, including galunggong or round scad, mackerel, and sardines from China. The group said the importation lowers the farmgate price of local fish and diminishes the income of Filipino fishers who are grappling with rising fuel prices.
