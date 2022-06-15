Pamalakaya group questions fish importation

MULTIMEDIA

Fishermen question fish importation from China

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) hold a protest at the Department of Agriculture headquarters in Quezon City on Wednesday, to decry the importation of 38,000 metric tons of fish, including galunggong or round scad, mackerel, and sardines from China. The group said the importation lowers the farmgate price of local fish and diminishes the income of Filipino fishers who are grappling with rising fuel prices.