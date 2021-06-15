Home > News MULTIMEDIA San Juan City starts A5 vaccination Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 15 2021 06:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents under the A5 category or indigent sector receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in San Juan City on Tuesday. As of Sunday, the Philippines has administered at least 6.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as it aims to inoculate at least 58 million individuals to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy. PH reports 5,389 new COVID-19 cases; active cases over 58,000 Philippine peso dips most since February as virus curbs extended Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine A5 vaccination San Juan vaccination Indigent Sector vaccine multimedia multimedia photos /sports/06/15/21/boxing-strategy-vs-inoue-dasmarinas-prefers-to-bare-it-in-the-ring/news/06/15/21/san-juan-mandaluyong-covid19-vaccination-a5/business/06/15/21/ikea-fined-12-million-for-spying-on-french-employees/news/06/15/21/list-high-risk-areas-for-covid19-doh/sports/06/15/21/azkals-winhoffer-dedicates-win-to-late-grandmom-hopes-to-do-well-vs-maldives