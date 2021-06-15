Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

San Juan City starts A5 vaccination

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 15 2021 06:25 PM

San Juan City starts A5 vaccination

Residents under the A5 category or indigent sector receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in San Juan City on Tuesday. As of Sunday, the Philippines has administered at least 6.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as it aims to inoculate at least 58 million individuals to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   coronavirus vaccine   COVID-19 vaccine   A5 vaccination   San Juan vaccination   Indigent Sector vaccine   multimedia   multimedia photos  