San Juan City starts A5 vaccination

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Residents under the A5 category or indigent sector receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in San Juan City on Tuesday. As of Sunday, the Philippines has administered at least 6.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as it aims to inoculate at least 58 million individuals to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy.