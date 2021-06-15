Home > News MULTIMEDIA Preparing a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 15 2021 03:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A member of the Manila Police District (MPD) prepares a Sinovac vaccine jab for one of his colleagues on Tuesday at the police headquarters in Manila. Police officers are among government personnel on the priority list for vaccination because of their frontline work. Read More: coronavirus covid19 vaccination vaccine police frontliner /sports/06/15/21/pole-vaulter-ej-obiena-to-defer-vaccination-says-father/news/06/15/21/threat-to-world-peace-china-new-coast-guard-law-south-china-sea/sports/06/15/21/fibaasiacupqualifiers-ange-kouame-vs-ricardo-ratliffe/entertainment/06/15/21/karina-bautista-at-aljon-mendoza-may-pasilip-sa-set-ng-seryeng-viral/sports/06/15/21/golfers-have-realistic-chance-to-make-podium-in-tokyo-olympics