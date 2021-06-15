Home  >  News

Preparing a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 15 2021 03:07 PM

Preparing a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine

A member of the Manila Police District (MPD) prepares a Sinovac vaccine jab for one of his colleagues on Tuesday at the police headquarters in Manila. Police officers are among government personnel on the priority list for vaccination because of their frontline work. 

