MULTIMEDIA

Line to survival

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People queue from the ground floor to the fourth floor of the Lucky Chinatown Mall in Binondo, Manila for vaccination on Tuesday. President Duterte placed Metro Manila and surrounding provinces under general community quarantine (GCQ) with some restrictions and told the public to get vaccinated or risk dying.

Read More: COVID19 coronavirus vaccination vaccine chinatown Manila