Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Line to survival

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 15 2021 01:05 PM | Updated as of Jun 15 2021 01:33 PM

Line to survival

People queue from the ground floor to the fourth floor of the Lucky Chinatown Mall in Binondo, Manila for vaccination on Tuesday. President Duterte placed Metro Manila and surrounding provinces under general community quarantine (GCQ) with some restrictions and told the public to get vaccinated or risk dying. 

Read More:  COVID19   coronavirus   vaccination   vaccine   chinatown   Manila  