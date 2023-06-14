Home  >  News

Residents stay in evacuation centers as Mayon unrest continues

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 14 2023 11:13 PM

Residents receive aid in Albay evacuation centers

People receive aid at the Guinobatan Community College after it was turned into an evacuation center in Guinobatan, Albay on Wednesday as Mayon volcano’s unrest continues. In a briefing with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Albay Governor Edcel Greco Lagman said the the local government would need a fund of P196.7 million to continue supporting evacuees for 90 days. 

