Residents receive aid in Albay evacuation centers

MULTIMEDIA

Residents stay in evacuation centers as Mayon unrest continues

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People receive aid at the Guinobatan Community College after it was turned into an evacuation center in Guinobatan, Albay on Wednesday as Mayon volcano’s unrest continues. In a briefing with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Albay Governor Edcel Greco Lagman said the the local government would need a fund of P196.7 million to continue supporting evacuees for 90 days.