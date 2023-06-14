Residents receive aid in Albay evacuation centers

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Residents stay in evacuation centers as Mayon unrest continues Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 14 2023 11:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People receive aid at the Guinobatan Community College after it was turned into an evacuation center in Guinobatan, Albay on Wednesday as Mayon volcano’s unrest continues. In a briefing with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Albay Governor Edcel Greco Lagman said the the local government would need a fund of P196.7 million to continue supporting evacuees for 90 days. Over 33,000 may flee homes if Mayon placed under Alert Level 4: Lagman Albay Public Safety Office eyes 90-day evacuation scenario amid Mayon unrest Read More: https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2023/news/06/14/20230614-mayon-volcano-evac-center-jc-1.jpg /sports/06/14/23/san-beda-letran-face-off-for-d-league-finals-spot/overseas/06/14/23/dozens-of-migrants-dead-as-boat-sinks-off-greece/news/06/14/23/remulla-files-complaint-vs-lawyer-with-ibp/overseas/06/14/23/china-tells-us-to-respect-its-position-on-taiwan/video/business/06/14/23/philippine-shares-close-lower-at-6434