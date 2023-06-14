Chinese naval training ship ‘Qi Jiguang’ in Manila

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Chinese naval training ship ‘Qi Jiguang’ arrives in Manila ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 14 2023 11:27 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Officials from the Chinese Embassy in Manila along with members of the Philippine Navy welcome the Chinese naval training ship "Qi Jiguang" during its arrival at Pier 15 in Manila for a three-day port call on Wednesday. The largest naval training ship of the China's People's Liberation Army Navy will be open to public until June 16. Read More: Qi Jiguang Chinese naval training ship China PLA-Navy Pier 15 /entertainment/06/14/23/marina-summers-vias-deluxe-team-up-for-one-night-show/entertainment/06/14/23/nadine-lustre-to-release-comeback-single-over-grown/entertainment/06/14/23/belle-mariano-set-to-release-2-part-album/news/06/14/23/more-vigorous-mayon-eruption-possible-evacuees-top-15000/business/06/14/23/influencers-overtaking-journalists-as-news-source-report