Chinese naval training ship ‘Qi Jiguang’ in Manila

Chinese naval training ship ‘Qi Jiguang’ arrives in Manila

Officials from the Chinese Embassy in Manila along with members of the Philippine Navy welcome the Chinese naval training ship "Qi Jiguang" during its arrival at Pier 15 in Manila for a three-day port call on Wednesday. The largest naval training ship of the China's People's Liberation Army Navy will be open to public until June 16.

