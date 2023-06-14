Home  >  News

Chinese naval training ship ‘Qi Jiguang’ arrives in Manila

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 14 2023 11:27 AM

Chinese naval training ship ‘Qi Jiguang’ in Manila

Officials from the Chinese Embassy in Manila along with members of the Philippine Navy welcome the Chinese naval training ship "Qi Jiguang" during its arrival at Pier 15 in Manila for a three-day port call on Wednesday. The largest naval training ship of the China's People's Liberation Army Navy will be open to public until June 16.
 

