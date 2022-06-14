MULTIMEDIA

Prepping for the National Achievement Test

Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A teacher-examiner prepares learners of Natipuan Elementary School in Nasugbu Batangas for the National Achievement Test for Grade 6 on Tuesday. The National Achievement Test aims to determine students’ academic levels and proficiency in major subjects. It will be administered by the Bureau of Education Assessment through the Schools Division Offices in identified schools all over the country.