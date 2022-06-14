Manila cops get 2nd COVID-19 booster shot

Home > News MULTIMEDIA 2nd COVID-19 booster shots for Manila police Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 14 2022 02:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Manila cops line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine 2nd booster shot at the Rizal Hall of the Manila Police District (MPD) Headquarters on Tuesday. The 2-day COVID-19 vaccine drive aims to administer 1,985 booster shots on the first day and 1,679 on the following day, according to Maj. Philipp Ines, MPD Public Information Officer. 2nd booster para sa iba pang may comorbidities inihirit Read More: COVID-19 COVID19 vaccine 2nd booster shots Manila Police District coronavirus booster booster shot 2nd booster shot second booster shot MPD /news/06/14/22/deped-eyes-strengthening-volunteer-tutorial-program/sports/06/14/22/asian-cup-fate-no-longer-in-azkals-hands-after-loss-to-palestine/video/news/06/14/22/incoming-dpwh-chief-to-focus-on-flood-control-projects/sports/06/14/22/msc-2022-rsg-ph-stops-valiant-falcon-to-move-on-to-upper-bracket-semis/news/06/14/22/robin-padilla-naghahanda-na-sa-pag-upo-sa-senado