2nd COVID-19 booster shots for Manila police

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 14 2022 02:52 PM

Manila cops get 2nd COVID-19 booster shot

Manila cops line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine 2nd booster shot at the Rizal Hall of the Manila Police District (MPD) Headquarters on Tuesday. The 2-day COVID-19 vaccine drive aims to administer 1,985 booster shots on the first day and 1,679 on the following day, according to Maj. Philipp Ines, MPD Public Information Officer.


 

