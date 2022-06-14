Advocacy groups say fossil gas power plants not clean

MULTIMEDIA

Clean energy advocates slam plans for fossil gas power plants

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Protesters led by clean energy advocacy groups stage a rally in front of the San Miguel Corp. (SMC) headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. Power for People (P4P) Coalition and Protect VIP slammed SMC for their alleged plans for fossil gas power plants, claiming these are falsely being touted as a clean alternative to coal, but are just as detrimental to the environment.