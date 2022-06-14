Home  >  News

Jeepney drivers’ dilemma

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 14 2022 04:00 PM

A driver’s dilemma

A jeepney driver refuels at a gasoline station in Quezon City on Tuesday. Jeepney drivers cannot quite catch a break as a new round of oil price hike of P4.00 per liter took effect after the P6-hike last week, forcing some drivers and operators to cut down their trips, which in turn affects the commuting public.

