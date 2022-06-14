A driver’s dilemma

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Jeepney drivers’ dilemma Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 14 2022 04:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A jeepney driver refuels at a gasoline station in Quezon City on Tuesday. Jeepney drivers cannot quite catch a break as a new round of oil price hike of P4.00 per liter took effect after the P6-hike last week, forcing some drivers and operators to cut down their trips, which in turn affects the commuting public. Taas-presyo sa petrolyo kasado na sa Hunyo 14 Ilang tsuper baon sa utang dahil sa patuloy na dagdag-presyo ng langis Read More: Oil price hike jeepney drivers commuters fuel price increase jeep jeepney gasolina oil price /business/06/14/22/provincial-buses-hihirit-ng-taas-singil-sa-pasahe/news/06/14/22/look-duterte-administers-oath-of-office-to-gloria-arroyo/life/06/14/22/fete-de-la-musique-returns-to-live-events/sports/06/14/22/korea-friendlies-a-good-test-for-gilas-youngsters-says-chot/news/06/14/22/doj-tuloy-ang-paglilitis-kay-de-lima