A driver’s dilemma

Jeepney drivers’ dilemma

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

A jeepney driver refuels at a gasoline station in Quezon City on Tuesday. Jeepney drivers cannot quite catch a break as a new round of oil price hike of P4.00 per liter took effect after the P6-hike last week, forcing some drivers and operators to cut down their trips, which in turn affects the commuting public.