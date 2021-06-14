MULTIMEDIA

World Blood Donor Day

ABS-CBN News

A staff waits as a cop from the Northern District Command and a private citizen donate blood at the Philippine Red Cross in Port Area, Manila on Monday to mark World Blood Donor Day. Celebrated annually on June 14, World Blood Donor Day aims to raise global awareness on the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion and the critical contribution voluntary, unpaid blood donors make to national health systems.

