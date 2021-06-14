Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Charred body found near MV Titan-8 wreckage

More Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 14 2021 02:27 PM

Charred body found near MV Titan-8 wreckage

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard and Scene of the Crime Operatives recover a charred body found floating close to the wreckage of MV Titan-8 at the Delpan Wharf in Pasig River, Binondo, Manila on Monday morning. Authorities have yet to identify the victim, believed to be one of the missing crew of the cargo vessel razed by a huge fire on June 12. 

Read More:  MV Titan 8   Delpan Wharf   Philippine Coast Guard   multimedia   multimedia photos  