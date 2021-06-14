Home > News MULTIMEDIA Charred body found near MV Titan-8 wreckage More Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 14 2021 02:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Philippine Coast Guard and Scene of the Crime Operatives recover a charred body found floating close to the wreckage of MV Titan-8 at the Delpan Wharf in Pasig River, Binondo, Manila on Monday morning. Authorities have yet to identify the victim, believed to be one of the missing crew of the cargo vessel razed by a huge fire on June 12. At least 6 hurt in cargo vessel fire in Delpan wharf Read More: MV Titan 8 Delpan Wharf Philippine Coast Guard multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/06/14/21/k-pop-txt-debuts-at-no-5-in-billboard-200-with-the-chaos-chapter-freeze/news/06/14/21/suspek-huli-sa-pagpatay-sa-dating-university-president-sa-northern-samar/life/06/14/21/wasabi-the-pekingese-wins-westminster-dog-show/entertainment/06/14/21/bts-caps-off-8th-anniversary-with-digital-concert-and-a-promise-for-fans/sports/06/14/21/ph-karate-bets-fall-in-olympic-qualifiers