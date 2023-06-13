Home > News MULTIMEDIA Protecting girls from cervical cancer Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 13 2023 01:40 PM | Updated as of Jun 13 2023 02:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber School girls spend a light moment as they queue for the administration of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines at the Makati Coliseum in Makati City on Tuesday. The local government of Makati in collaboration with the Department of Health and the Department of Education kicked off its school-based immunization program "Sa Aking Paglaki, Walang HPV" to protect adolescent girls from cervical cancer. Read More: HPV vaccine Human papillomavirus school-based immunization cervical cancer /overseas/06/13/23/how-canadas-wildfires-really-started/sports/06/13/23/nba-malone-eyes-denver-dynasty-for-golden-nuggets/video/news/06/13/23/philippine-built-cube-satellites-launched-to-iss/news/06/13/23/solo-parents-breastfeeding-moms-included-in-food-stamp-program/overseas/06/13/23/china-upgraded-cuba-spy-facilities-in-2019-blinken