Protecting girls from cervical cancer

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

School girls spend a light moment as they queue for the administration of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines at the Makati Coliseum in Makati City on Tuesday. The local government of Makati in collaboration with the Department of Health and the Department of Education kicked off its school-based immunization program "Sa Aking Paglaki, Walang HPV" to protect adolescent girls from cervical cancer.