Residents flee as lava flows, ash falls in Mayon danger zone

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Evacuees disembark from a truck during a mass evacuation at a school turned into an evacuation center in Santo Domingo, Albay, Tuesday. Lava started to flow toward villages and ash rained houses in the Mayon volcano danger zone, according to fleeing villagers.