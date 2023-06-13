MULTIMEDIA
Residents flee as lava flows, ash falls in Mayon danger zone
Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 13 2023 04:44 PM
Evacuees disembark from a truck during a mass evacuation at a school turned into an evacuation center in Santo Domingo, Albay, Tuesday. Lava started to flow toward villages and ash rained houses in the Mayon volcano danger zone, according to fleeing villagers.
