MULTIMEDIA
Lagusnilad closed completely to traffic
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 13 2023 06:47 PM | Updated as of Jun 13 2023 06:48 PM
Pedestians navigate through vehicles as traffic builds up due to the ongoing rehabilitation works for the Lagusnilad underpass in Manila on Tuesday. The underpass, known for flooding during heavy rains, was closed totally to vehicular traffic starting today as part of rehabilitation efforts, such as upgrading its pumping systems and drainage improvement.
- /news/06/13/23/ex-caloocan-mayor-echiverri-acquitted-of-graft-charges
- /news/06/13/23/de-lima-camp-files-motion-to-reconsider-bail-denial
- /news/06/13/23/coa-pcgg-building-disposed-last-year-for-p800-million
- /business/06/13/23/planes-told-to-avoid-flying-over-mayon-taal-kanlaon-anew
- /business/06/13/23/pnr-eyes-completing-part-of-north-south-railway-in-2026