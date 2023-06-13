MULTIMEDIA

Lagusnilad closed completely to traffic

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Pedestians navigate through vehicles as traffic builds up due to the ongoing rehabilitation works for the Lagusnilad underpass in Manila on Tuesday. The underpass, known for flooding during heavy rains, was closed totally to vehicular traffic starting today as part of rehabilitation efforts, such as upgrading its pumping systems and drainage improvement.