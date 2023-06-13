Home > News MULTIMEDIA Environmental groups call on ADB to end support for fossil fuels Jimmy Domingo, PonD News Asia Posted at Jun 13 2023 05:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Civil society organizations stage a rally in front of the headquarters of the Asian Development Bank in Mandaluyong on Tuesday where the 18th Asia Clean Energy Forum (ACEF) is being held from June 13 to 16. The groups denounced the ADB’s supposed consistent promotion of corporate-led energy transition and called on the multilateral lender to commit to an urgent phaseout of support for fossil fuels as well as to end support for carbon and resource-intensive energy projects. Read More: ADB Asian Development Bank Asia Clean Energy Forum protest environment /news/multimedia/photo/06/13/23/lagusnilad-closed-completely-to-traffic/news/06/13/23/ex-caloocan-mayor-echiverri-acquitted-of-graft-charges/news/06/13/23/de-lima-camp-files-motion-to-reconsider-bail-denial/news/06/13/23/coa-pcgg-building-disposed-last-year-for-p800-million/business/06/13/23/planes-told-to-avoid-flying-over-mayon-taal-kanlaon-anew