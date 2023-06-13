MULTIMEDIA

Environmental groups call on ADB to end support for fossil fuels

Jimmy Domingo, PonD News Asia

Civil society organizations stage a rally in front of the headquarters of the Asian Development Bank in Mandaluyong on Tuesday where the 18th Asia Clean Energy Forum (ACEF) is being held from June 13 to 16. The groups denounced the ADB’s supposed consistent promotion of corporate-led energy transition and called on the multilateral lender to commit to an urgent phaseout of support for fossil fuels as well as to end support for carbon and resource-intensive energy projects.