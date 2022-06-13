'Sarangani Eagle Salagbanog' set free

MULTIMEDIA
'Sarangani Eagle Salagbanog' freed in Mt. Busa
Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 13 2022 12:49 PM
Locals take photos of the Philippine eagle "Sarangani Eagle Salagbanog" during its release by the Philippine Eagle Foundation into the forests of Barangay Upo, Maitum, Sarangani Province on Monday. 'Sarangani Eagle Salagbanog' was found by a T’boli farmer on 8 January 2021 trapped among rattan vines near Salagbanog Falls in Barangay Ticulab, Maitum, Sarangani. He then turned over the eagle to the PEF as part of its initiative on the preservation and protection of the Mt. Busa Key Biodiversity Area, home of a Philippine Eagle sub-population in the Sarangani Province.
