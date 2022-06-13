Home  >  News

De Lima appears in court for her drugs charges

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 13 2022 06:59 PM

Senator Leila De Lima flashes her signature D5 hand sign as she arrives at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court for her case hearing, in Muntinlupa City on Monday. De Lima's lawyers are petitioning the court to dismiss the drugs charges against her after three key witnesses recanted their testimonies. 

