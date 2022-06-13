Home > News MULTIMEDIA De Lima appears in court for her drugs charges Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 13 2022 06:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Senator Leila De Lima flashes her signature D5 hand sign as she arrives at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court for her case hearing, in Muntinlupa City on Monday. De Lima's lawyers are petitioning the court to dismiss the drugs charges against her after three key witnesses recanted their testimonies. ‘Zero evidence’: De Lima urges court to dismiss drug case, citing Ragos affidavit Read More: Leila de Lima drugs charges Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court illegal drugs political persecution Muntinlupa court /video/business/06/13/22/southeast-asia-lng-market-underserved-industry-player/life/06/13/22/tech-shorts-internships-training-programs-and-more/news/06/13/22/comelec-to-release-candidates-soces-soonest/entertainment/06/13/22/jennifer-hudson-is-now-an-egot-winner/overseas/06/13/22/un-rights-chief-bachelet-says-not-seeking-second-term