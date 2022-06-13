Come on and take a free ride

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Commuters queue for Libreng Sakay Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 13 2022 12:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Commuters queue at the Monumento station of the EDSA Bus Carousel in Caloocan City on Monday. The Libreng Sakay program implemented by the Department of Transportation under Phase III of the Service Contracting Program is being proposed to be carried over to the next administration. Read More: DOTr EDSA Bus Carousel Libreng Sakay EDSA Monumento /news/06/13/22/egyptian-ambassador-invites-marcos-to-attend-cop27/entertainment/06/13/22/mark-dacascos-returns-as-the-chairman-on-iron-chef/business/06/13/22/petrolyo-may-taas-presyo-sa-hunyo-14/video/news/06/13/22/keep-masks-on-retain-covid-beds-as-cases-rise-expert/entertainment/06/13/22/jennylyn-mercado-begins-postpartum-fitness-journey