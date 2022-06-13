Home  >  News

Commuters queue for Libreng Sakay

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 13 2022 12:28 PM

Come on and take a free ride

Commuters queue at the Monumento station of the EDSA Bus Carousel in Caloocan City on Monday. The Libreng Sakay program implemented by the Department of Transportation under Phase III of the Service Contracting Program is being proposed to be carried over to the next administration. 

