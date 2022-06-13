Come on and take a free ride

MULTIMEDIA

Commuters queue for Libreng Sakay

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Commuters queue at the Monumento station of the EDSA Bus Carousel in Caloocan City on Monday. The Libreng Sakay program implemented by the Department of Transportation under Phase III of the Service Contracting Program is being proposed to be carried over to the next administration.