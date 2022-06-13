Bulusan emits steam

MULTIMEDIA
Bulusan’s steam
Angelo Valderrama, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 13 2022 02:20 PM
Bulusan volcano emits steam as seen from Casiguran, Sorsogon on Monday. A slight increase in volcanic earthquake, steam/gas activity, sporadic explosions from existing or new vents and slight inflation or swelling of Bulusan Volcano’s edifice were observed according to Phivolcs' latest advisory.
