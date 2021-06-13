Home > News MULTIMEDIA PH Coast guard inspects MV Titan wreckage Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 13 2021 05:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Philippine Coast Guard inspect the wreckage of the cargo vessel M/V Titan 8 in Manila on Sunday, after it was razed in a fire the previous day. PCG conducted water sampling in the area to address the possible effects of the incident on Pasig River. Read More: MV Titan 8 Depan Wharf Philippine Coast Guard /entertainment/06/13/21/kim-kardashian-has-no-regrets-as-keeping-up-reality-series-ends/entertainment/06/13/21/back-together-after-split-jennica-garcia-gets-this-message-from-alwyn-uytingco/video/news/06/13/21/paf-planes-fly-over-philippine-rise-to-mark-independence-day/news/06/13/21/kieth-absalon-nolven-buried-masbate/sports/06/13/21/gilas-pilipinas-arrives-in-clark-for-fiba-asia-cup-qualifiers