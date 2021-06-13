MULTIMEDIA

PH Coast guard inspects MV Titan wreckage

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Philippine Coast Guard inspect the wreckage of the cargo vessel M/V Titan 8 in Manila on Sunday, after it was razed in a fire the previous day. PCG conducted water sampling in the area to address the possible effects of the incident on Pasig River.