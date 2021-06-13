MULTIMEDIA

Solidarity Maritime Patrol over Philippine Rise

Photo courtesy of Philippine Air Force

Members of the Philippine Air Force led by the Tactical Operations Wing Northern Luzon hold a Solidarity Maritime Patrol over Philippine Rise to mark the 123rd Philippine Independence Day and the Celebration of the 5th Anniversary of the Renaming of Philippine Rise on Saturday. The activity aims to promote marine conservation and to assert the country’s sovereign rights on the Philippine Rise formerly known as the Benham Rise.