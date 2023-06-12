Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos leads Independence Day celebration Alfred Frias, PNA Posted at Jun 12 2023 05:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. leads the nationwide celebration of 'Araw ng Kalayaan' in commemoration of the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence and Nationhood with a flag raising ceremony at the Rizal Park Monument in the City of Manila on Monday. Simultaneous celebration were organized in different parts of the country under the theme “ Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan.” Marcos: Philippines never again to be subservient to any external force Read More: 125th Independence Day Rizal Park Marcos Ferdinand Marcos Jr. /overseas/06/12/23/covid-vaccine-maker-faces-raps-over-side-effect-claims/news/06/12/23/mayon-volcano-to-stay-on-alert-level-3-amid-recent-effusive-eruption/spotlight/06/12/23/homework-will-never-be-the-same-chatgpt-founder/sports/06/12/23/malixi-set-for-campaign-in-womens-amateur-championship/news/06/12/23/a-unique-person-son-mourns-ex-sen-biazons-death