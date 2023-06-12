Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos leads Independence Day celebration

Alfred Frias, PNA

Posted at Jun 12 2023 05:27 PM

Marcos leads Independence Day celebration

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. leads the nationwide celebration of 'Araw ng Kalayaan' in commemoration of the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence and Nationhood with a flag raising ceremony at the Rizal Park Monument in the City of Manila on Monday. Simultaneous celebration were organized in different parts of the country under the theme “ Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan.”

Read More:  125th Independence Day   Rizal Park   Marcos   Ferdinand Marcos   Jr.  