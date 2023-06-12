MULTIMEDIA

Marcos leads Independence Day celebration

Alfred Frias, PNA

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. leads the nationwide celebration of 'Araw ng Kalayaan' in commemoration of the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence and Nationhood with a flag raising ceremony at the Rizal Park Monument in the City of Manila on Monday. Simultaneous celebration were organized in different parts of the country under the theme “ Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan.”