Lava flows down Mayon

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Lava flows down the slopes of Mayon Volcano as seen from Legazpi City, Albay province on Sunday. At least 13,000 people residing near Mayon have been evacuated after ash, toxic gases, as well as lava flows were observed from the volcano’s summit on Sunday evening according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).