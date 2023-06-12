MULTIMEDIA
Lava flows down Mayon
Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 12 2023 10:28 AM
Lava flows down the slopes of Mayon Volcano as seen from Legazpi City, Albay province on Sunday. At least 13,000 people residing near Mayon have been evacuated after ash, toxic gases, as well as lava flows were observed from the volcano’s summit on Sunday evening according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).
