MULTIMEDIA
China urged to respect PH sovereignty
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 12 2023 03:02 PM

Activists hold a protest at the Chinese Consulate in Makati City on Monday, to mark Philippine Independence Day. A symbolic water buoy was placed at the steps of the consulate with a sign saying "China Keep Out of Philippine Waters." The activists reiterated their call for the Chinese government to respect the West Philippine Sea territorial waters and for the Philippine government to assert its right over the disputed waters.

Independence Day protest Chinese embassy West Philippine Sea sovereignty