China urged to respect PH sovereignty

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Activists hold a protest at the Chinese Consulate in Makati City on Monday, to mark Philippine Independence Day. A symbolic water buoy was placed at the steps of the consulate with a sign saying “China Keep Out of Philippine Waters.” The activists reiterated their call for the Chinese government to respect the West Philippine Sea territorial waters and for the Philippine government to assert its right over the disputed waters.