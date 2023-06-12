MULTIMEDIA
Bulacan celebrates Independence Day
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 12 2023 01:50 PM
Actors wearing Katipunero costumes attend the flag raising ceremony outside the Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan on Monday. Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando and other local officials led the rites as part of the nationwide simultaneous flag raising in celebration of the Philippines' 125th Independence Day.
- /entertainment/06/12/23/why-piolo-pascual-doesnt-see-himself-in-a-relationship
- /news/06/12/23/2-tumaya-maghahati-sa-p158-milyong-super-lotto-jackpot
- /news/06/12/23/a-great-statesman-senators-colleagues-mourn-passing-of-biazon
- /video/news/06/12/23/teachers-group-renews-call-to-revert-to-old-school-calendar
- /video/news/06/12/23/7-volcanic-tremors-recorded-in-taal-on-sunday-phivolcs