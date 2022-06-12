Phreatic eruption recorded anew in Bulusan Volcano

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Another phreatic eruption recorded in Bulusan Volcano Photo courtesy of Ryan Lagunilla Posted at Jun 12 2022 12:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Bulusan volcano emits a steam-rich plume at least 150 meters tall, drifting west-northwest in this photo taken from Barangay Batang, Irosin, Sorsogon on Sunday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reminds residents to stay vigilant as Alert Level 1 prevails around the Bulusan Volcano due to the increased possibilities of sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions. Mt. Bulusan erupts anew; ashfall hits 12 barangays in Juban, Sorsogon Read More: phreatic eruption Bulusan Volcano Irosin Sorsogon Phivolcs Alert Level 1 Bulusan Mt. Bulusan Mount Bulusan volcanic eruption Irosin Sorsogon Juban Sorsogon regions regional news /life/06/12/22/kasaysayan-kultura-ng-ph-bida-sa-animated-series/news/06/12/22/lalaki-patay-higit-700-apektado-sa-cebu-city-fire/news/06/12/22/lorenzana-in-stable-condition-after-fainting-in-independence-day-rites/entertainment/06/12/22/sharon-reunites-with-tito-sotto-helen-gamboa-cousins/news/06/12/22/ph-independence-day-also-celebrated-on-pagasa-island