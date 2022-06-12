Phreatic eruption recorded anew in Bulusan Volcano

MULTIMEDIA

Another phreatic eruption recorded in Bulusan Volcano

Photo courtesy of Ryan Lagunilla

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Bulusan volcano emits a steam-rich plume at least 150 meters tall, drifting west-northwest in this photo taken from Barangay Batang, Irosin, Sorsogon on Sunday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reminds residents to stay vigilant as Alert Level 1 prevails around the Bulusan Volcano due to the increased possibilities of sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions.