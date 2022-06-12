Home  >  News

Local tourists visit Manila Baywalk Dolomite beach

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 12 2022 09:55 PM

Manila Baywalk Dolomite beach reopens

Local tourists visit the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach in Manila as it reopens to the public on Sunday, Independence Day. The dolomite beach will be open from 6AM to 6 PM starting June 13, Monday.


 

