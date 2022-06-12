Manila Baywalk Dolomite beach reopens

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Local tourists visit Manila Baywalk Dolomite beach ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 12 2022 09:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Local tourists visit the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach in Manila as it reopens to the public on Sunday, Independence Day. The dolomite beach will be open from 6AM to 6 PM starting June 13, Monday. Read More: Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach dolomite reopening Manila Bay /overseas/06/12/22/pope-francis-hopes-to-reschedule-africa-trip-soon/sports/06/12/22/msc-2022-omega-wants-to-face-hosts-todak-in-the-playoffs/business/06/12/22/cash-strapped-sri-lanka-announces-weekly-fuel-quotas/overseas/06/12/22/japan-conveys-concern-to-china-over-flight-with-russia/sports/06/12/22/pba-ginebra-averts-upset-downs-blackwater-in-thriller