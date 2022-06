MULTIMEDIA

Independence Day Job Fair in Bulacan

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Jobseekers flock to the Trabaho Negosyo Kabuhayan Job and Business Fair in commemoration of the 124th Independence Day in Malolos, Bulacan on Sunday. The Department of Labor and Employment said 149,192 local and overseas job opportunities are up for grabs in the face-to-face job fairs participated by 1,160 employers nationwide.