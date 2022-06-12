Duterte leads 124th Independence Day rites

MULTIMEDIA

Duterte leads last Independence Day rites as PH President

Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Duterte leads the wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal Monument during the 124th Philippine Independence Day celebration themed "Kalayaan 2022: Pagsuong sa Hamon ng Panibagong Bukas" in Rizal Park, Manila on Sunday. Duterte on his last Independence Day message as President of the Philippines, urged Filipinos to “come together in unity for the glory and triumph of the Filipino nation.”