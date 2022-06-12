Duterte leads 124th Independence Day rites

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Duterte leads last Independence Day rites as PH President Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo Posted at Jun 12 2022 07:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Rodrigo Duterte leads the wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal Monument during the 124th Philippine Independence Day celebration themed "Kalayaan 2022: Pagsuong sa Hamon ng Panibagong Bukas" in Rizal Park, Manila on Sunday. Duterte on his last Independence Day message as President of the Philippines, urged Filipinos to “come together in unity for the glory and triumph of the Filipino nation.” For the last time as president, Duterte leads PH Independence Day celebration Read More: Duterte Independence Day Rizal Park wreath-laying /sports/06/12/22/msc-2022-omega-enters-playoffs-by-a-hairline/video/news/06/12/22/dolomite-beach-sa-maynila-bukas-na-ulit/video/business/06/12/22/150000-trabaho-alok-sa-independence-day-job-fair/video/news/06/12/22/duterte-nanguna-sa-pagdiriwang-ng-independence-day/video/life/06/12/22/silipin-mga-malikhaing-obra-para-sa-independence-day