DND Sec. Lorenzana faints, recovers

Defense Secretary Lorenzana faints, recovers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 12 2022 01:11 PM

Department of National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance after he collapsed due to scorching heat during the Independence Day commemorative rites at the Rizal Park on Sunday. Lorenzana, 73, is under stable condition and was advised to take a rest by his doctor, according to DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong.

