DND Sec. Lorenzana faints, recovers

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Defense Secretary Lorenzana faints, recovers ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 12 2022 01:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Department of National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance after he collapsed due to scorching heat during the Independence Day commemorative rites at the Rizal Park on Sunday. Lorenzana, 73, is under stable condition and was advised to take a rest by his doctor, according to DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong. Lorenzana 'in stable condition' after fainting in PH Independence Day rites Read More: DND Secretary Lorenzana Delfin Lorenzana collapse Independence Day faint fatigue fainting Department of National Defense 124th Independence Day /sports/06/12/22/letrans-abando-set-for-gilas-debut-in-tune-ups-with-korea/life/06/12/22/kasaysayan-kultura-ng-ph-bida-sa-animated-series/news/06/12/22/lalaki-patay-higit-700-apektado-sa-cebu-city-fire/news/06/12/22/lorenzana-in-stable-condition-after-fainting-in-independence-day-rites/entertainment/06/12/22/sharon-reunites-with-tito-sotto-helen-gamboa-cousins