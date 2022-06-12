DND Sec. Lorenzana faints, recovers

MULTIMEDIA

Defense Secretary Lorenzana faints, recovers

ABS-CBN News

Department of National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance after he collapsed due to scorching heat during the Independence Day commemorative rites at the Rizal Park on Sunday. Lorenzana, 73, is under stable condition and was advised to take a rest by his doctor, according to DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong.