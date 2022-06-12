Home > News MULTIMEDIA Alert Level 1 still prevails in Bulusan; phreatic eruption recorded anew Sharbyn Sayat, AFP Posted at Jun 12 2022 03:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers sweep an ash-covered highway in Juban, Sorsogon after the sudden eruption of Bulusan Volcano early Sunday. Entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) of Bulusan Volcano is strictly prohibited, while vigilance is advised to those within the 2-kilometer Extended Danger Zone (EDZ) on the southeast sector as Alert Level 1 still prevails around the volcano. Mt. Bulusan erupts anew; ashfall hits 12 barangays in Juban, Sorsogon Read More: phreatic eruption Bulusan Volcano Juban Sorsogon Phivolcs Alert Level 1 Bulusan Mt. Bulusan Bulusan eruption regions regional news volcanic eruption ashfall /news/06/12/22/on-independence-day-marcos-calls-for-freedom-from-covid-cancel-culture/news/06/12/22/duterte-kinomisyon-ang-bagong-barko-ng-ph-coast-guard/news/06/12/22/robredo-says-hoping-next-vp-will-continue-her-programs/news/06/12/22/bulkang-bulusan-muling-pumutok/entertainment/06/12/22/kc-asks-followers-to-help-bring-asian-persuasion-to-finish-line