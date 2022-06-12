MULTIMEDIA

Alert Level 1 still prevails in Bulusan; phreatic eruption recorded anew

Sharbyn Sayat, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Workers sweep an ash-covered highway in Juban, Sorsogon after the sudden eruption of Bulusan Volcano early Sunday. Entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) of Bulusan Volcano is strictly prohibited, while vigilance is advised to those within the 2-kilometer Extended Danger Zone (EDZ) on the southeast sector as Alert Level 1 still prevails around the volcano.



