Alert Level 1 still prevails in Bulusan; phreatic eruption recorded anew

Sharbyn Sayat, AFP

Posted at Jun 12 2022 03:08 PM

Alert Level 1 still prevails in Bulusan

Workers sweep an ash-covered highway in Juban, Sorsogon after the sudden eruption of Bulusan Volcano early Sunday. Entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) of Bulusan Volcano is strictly prohibited, while vigilance is advised to those within the 2-kilometer Extended Danger Zone (EDZ) on the southeast sector as Alert Level 1 still prevails around the volcano.


 

