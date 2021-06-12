Home > News MULTIMEDIA Honoring old and new heroes Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo Posted at Jun 12 2021 08:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Duterte leads the wreath-laying ceremony during the 123rd Philippine Independence Day celebration at the Bulacan Capitol Grounds in Malolos City, Bulacan on Saturday. In his speech, Duterte honored medical frontliners who died because of COVID-19 by announcing the construction of a "Wall of Heroes" monument at Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig. RELATED: Duterte: Construction of ‘Wall of Heroes’ dedicated to fallen medical frontliners Read More: Duterte independence Independence Day president heroes /news/06/12/21/look-dpwh-opens-kalayaan-bridge-on-independence-day/video/news/06/12/21/mabagal-na-usad-ng-mga-kaso-planong-solusyonan-ng-bagong-chief-justice/entertainment/06/12/21/bianca-gonzales-may-reaksyon-sa-pagtanggap-ng-unang-covid-19-vaccine-dose/news/06/12/21/kilalanin-mga-pagpipiliang-kandidato-ng-1sambayan-para-sa-pangulo-vp/sports/06/12/21/blacklist-enter-msc-2021-finals