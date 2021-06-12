x

Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Honoring old and new heroes

Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo

Posted at Jun 12 2021 08:54 PM

Honoring old and new heroes

President Duterte leads the wreath-laying ceremony during the 123rd Philippine Independence Day celebration at the Bulacan Capitol Grounds in Malolos City, Bulacan on Saturday. In his speech, Duterte honored medical frontliners who died because of COVID-19 by announcing the construction of a "Wall of Heroes" monument at Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig.

RELATED:

Read More:  Duterte   independence   Independence Day   president   heroes  