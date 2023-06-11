Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Enhanced habagat causes flooding in Valenzuela

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 11 2023 04:58 PM

Enhanced habagat causes flooding in Valenzuela

Ankle to gutter-deep floods inundate a street in Barangay Arkong Bato, Valenzuela City on Sunday. The Southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Chedeng is expected to bring occasional monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon and Visayas for the next three days according to weather Bureau PAGASA. 

Read More:  southwest monsoon   Chedeng   Barangay Arkong Bato   Valenzuela   flooding   habagat  