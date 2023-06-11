Home > News MULTIMEDIA Enhanced habagat causes flooding in Valenzuela Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 11 2023 04:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Ankle to gutter-deep floods inundate a street in Barangay Arkong Bato, Valenzuela City on Sunday. The Southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Chedeng is expected to bring occasional monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon and Visayas for the next three days according to weather Bureau PAGASA. Read More: southwest monsoon Chedeng Barangay Arkong Bato Valenzuela flooding habagat /sports/06/11/23/griner-confronted-by-provocateur-in-dallas-airport/sports/06/11/23/fiba-kai-sotto-reaffirms-commitment-to-gilas-pilipinas/sports/06/11/23/visa-issues-plague-pinoy-dota-2-players/entertainment/06/11/23/gray-sky-manila-a-majestic-debut-for-band-monochrome/sports/06/11/23/jokic-hoping-for-serbian-double-glory-with-djokovic