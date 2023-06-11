MULTIMEDIA

Enhanced habagat causes flooding in Valenzuela

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Ankle to gutter-deep floods inundate a street in Barangay Arkong Bato, Valenzuela City on Sunday. The Southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Chedeng is expected to bring occasional monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon and Visayas for the next three days according to weather Bureau PAGASA.