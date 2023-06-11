MULTIMEDIA

Gov't urged to defend West PH Sea, file UN resolution

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of Akbayan Youth call on the government to elevate the country's win at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague against China, by filing a resolution before the United Nations during a protest action on Sunday, a day before the country's 125th Independence Day. The group urged President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to file the resolution before the UN after his recent pronouncement that he "would not give up an inch of its territory".