Gov't urged to defend West PH Sea, file UN resolution

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 11 2023 01:21 PM

'Defend West PH Sea'

Members of Akbayan Youth call on the government to elevate the country's win at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague against China, by filing a resolution before the United Nations during a protest action on Sunday, a day before the country's 125th Independence Day. The group urged President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to file the resolution before the UN after his recent pronouncement that he "would not give up an inch of its territory".

