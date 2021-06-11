Home > News MULTIMEDIA G7 countries urged to cancel debts in light of COVID-19 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 11 2021 12:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD) hold a ‘flash mob’ in front of the British embassy in Taguig City on Friday to mark the opening of the G7 Leaders’ Summit and to raise the call to “Cancel the Debt” in the face of acute suffering and multiple crises triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The G7 summit is happening in Cornwall, Britain from June 11 to 13. RELATED: G7 to provide 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses ‘to world’ by 2023 Read More: G7 summit Cornwall Britain debt cancel the debt economies COVID19 pandemic /sports/06/11/21/nba-bucks-hold-off-nets-to-claw-back-in-playoff-series/news/06/11/21/davao-del-norte-gcq-covid-19-spike/news/06/11/21/prince-charles-lauds-filipinos-nhs-special-message/video/news/06/11/21/marikina-could-reach-herd-immunity-in-21-days-if-we-had-vaccines-mayor/news/06/11/21/matandang-babae-patay-matapos-mabangga-ng-kotse-sa-dumangas-iloilo