MULTIMEDIA

G7 countries urged to cancel debts in light of COVID-19

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD) hold a ‘flash mob’ in front of the British embassy in Taguig City on Friday to mark the opening of the G7 Leaders’ Summit and to raise the call to “Cancel the Debt” in the face of acute suffering and multiple crises triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The G7 summit is happening in Cornwall, Britain from June 11 to 13.