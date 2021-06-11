Home > News MULTIMEDIA Movie theater jabs Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 11 2021 06:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers inoculate patients with the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine inside a movie theater used as a vaccination site in Manila on Friday. The Philippines has administered over 6 million COVID-19 vaccines after receiving more than 9 million doses of different vaccine brands since it started its inoculation program early March. MMDA, MMFF launch COVID-19 vaccination program for movie workers Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine vaccination site cinema Manila /news/06/11/21/limitadong-pagbubukas-ng-ilang-gym-paglabas-ng-bakunadong-senior-citizens-pinayagan/news/06/11/21/pagdami-ng-covid-19-cases-sa-davao-city-bahagyang-bumagal-octa/entertainment/06/11/21/kathniel-fans-in-indonesia-adopt-119-turtles-under-daniel-padillas-name/sports/06/11/21/boxing-casimero-arrives-in-las-vegas-reunites-with-conditioning-expert-heredia/overseas/06/11/21/myanmar-violence-escalating-un-rights-chief-says