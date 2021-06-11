MULTIMEDIA

Movie theater jabs

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Health workers inoculate patients with the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine inside a movie theater used as a vaccination site in Manila on Friday. The Philippines has administered over 6 million COVID-19 vaccines after receiving more than 9 million doses of different vaccine brands since it started its inoculation program early March.