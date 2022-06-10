Home > News MULTIMEDIA Protesters condemn arrest of farmers in Tarlac Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 10 2022 01:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Farmers groups and advocates stage a protest on Friday at the Department of Agrarian Reform headquarters in Quezon City to condemn the arrest and demand the release of 92 people arrested in Tarlac yesterday after a group of activists, cultural workers, and local farmers tried to cultivate a piece of disputed land in Tinang village. The incident happened just as the 34th anniversary of the Comprehensive Land Reform Program (CARP) is being observed. 93 magsasaka, land reform advocates ilegal umanong hinuli sa Tarlac Read More: CARP agrarian reform farmers protest arrest Tinang Tarlac /news/06/10/22/zubiri-to-consult-supermajority-on-cayetanos-blue-ribbon-bid/sports/06/10/22/coach-tells-dyip-to-be-smart-after-giving-up-43-free-throws-vs-nlex/life/06/10/22/pamilyang-tumira-sa-kulungan-ng-baboy-nakapagpatayo-ng-sariling-bahay/entertainment/06/10/22/vice-ganda-nanlibre-sa-ilang-pinoy-sa-singapore/business/06/10/22/rolex-worn-during-wwii-great-escape-sells-for-189000