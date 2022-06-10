MULTIMEDIA

Protesters condemn arrest of farmers in Tarlac

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Farmers groups and advocates stage a protest on Friday at the Department of Agrarian Reform headquarters in Quezon City to condemn the arrest and demand the release of 92 people arrested in Tarlac yesterday after a group of activists, cultural workers, and local farmers tried to cultivate a piece of disputed land in Tinang village. The incident happened just as the 34th anniversary of the Comprehensive Land Reform Program (CARP) is being observed.